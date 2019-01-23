Montgomery County has approved a new parental-leave policy for its full-time employees, making it the first suburban county in Southeastern Pennsylvania to do so, officials said.
Starting Feb. 1, the policy offers up to six weeks of paid parental leave to new mothers and fathers immediately after they have a biological child or a child through adoption, guardianship, or foster care placement, the county announced. The six weeks may be used all at once or in bursts during the first year a parent has a new child.
Paid-parental leave would run at the same time as the Family and Medical Leave Act, the county said. It would provide new parents with six weeks of paid leave and another six weeks of unpaid leave.
Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the county’s board of commissioners, said they believe the new policy would increase morale and decrease employee turnover.
The policy is open only to county employees who are not part of a union or bargaining unit, the county said in announcing the plan. As of January 2019, 673 Montgomery County employees were in unions, while 1,817 were not, said county spokesman John Corcoran. At some point in the future, he said, the county could consider negotiating with its unions to incorporate the paid parental-leave policy in their contracts.
The policy is estimated to cost Montgomery County around $325,000 a year, or less than a percent of the county’s total payroll of $131.3 million, Corcoran said.
“We think it’s good value," he said.