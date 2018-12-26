For some families, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day provides a rejuvenating respite from the frantic pace of the school year. But for others, particularly those in which one or both parents have full-time jobs, their children’s holiday breaks can cause headaches. How will they occupy rambunctious kids? Who can watch their children while they are at work? And if they don’t have family in the area, how much will child care cost over the holidays?