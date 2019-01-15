Redshirt junior safety Ayron Monroe said Tuesday on Twitter that he intends to transfer from Penn State after he graduates in May, becoming the third Nittany Lion in less than a week to announce he will spend his final season of eligibility with another team.
“I feel that in order to keep my mental in check and reach my full potential as a person and as a player, I need to explore other options,” Monroe said in a Twitter post. “A change of scenery to keep my [fire] for the game of football and life strong is a must. With that being said, I will be transferring after I graduate this semester.”
The 5-foot-11, 207-pound Monroe, of Largo, Md., played in 12 games in 2018, mostly on special teams.
Last Friday, wide receiver Juwan Johnson (Glassboro High School), who graduated last month after catching 25 passes for 352 yards in 2018, announced he will transfer for his final season of eligibility.
Backup defensive back Zech McPhearson said in a post Sunday that he would transfer after graduating in May.
All three will be eligible to play in 2019.
Two other players, sophomore safety Lamont Wade and redshirt junior wide receiver Brandon Polk, reportedly have entered the NCAA transfer portal.