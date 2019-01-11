Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that erupted Thursday night at the historic PaperWorks mill property in Manayunk
The fire was reported shortly after 8:40 p.m. on the roof of the mill, which is located on Venice Island between the Schuylkill River and Schuylkill Canal.
It was declared under control shortly after 10 p.m. The extent of damage to the building was unclear. No injuries were reported.
The 500,000-square-foot paper mill was the site for nearly two centuries of paper-making. The last employer shuttered operations in early 2017.