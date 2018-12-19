Mrs. Mozee, 69, of Camden, died Saturday, Dec. 15, at Cooper University Hospital from injuries sustained when she was struck by a car the day before, only blocks from her home, authorities said. Details about the incident, which is under investigation, are few. Authorities said the driver remained at the scene at 11th and Newton Streets and no charges have been filed. Mrs. Mozee was walking home after picking up fruit and vegetables at a produce market, her family said.