Johnston drove the sculpture up from his Baltimore studio (it was cast in Italy) where Haddonfield sculptor John Giannotti and Stuart Harting, the founder and chairman of the Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust (HOST) helped lift it inside the “Welcome to Haddonfield” circle, at the intersection of Haddon Avenue and Ellis Street in downtown Haddonfield. He is lending it to the borough for the next two years through the Trust.