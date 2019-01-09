Even as New Jersey awarded billions of dollars in tax credits in a bid to spur economic development, the state failed to hold companies accountable for the jobs and investments they promised, the state comptroller found in an audit released Wednesday.
The audit, ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy, found problems in the state agency that oversees tax incentives, including a program that steered more than $1.5 billion to companies that agreed to stay in or relocate to the long-struggling city of Camden.
The state overhauled its economic incentives program in 2013 with the passage of the Economic Opportunity Act, which was spearheaded by South Jersey Democrats and signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
Companies as varied as the 76ers, defense contractor Lockheed Martin, carmaker Subaru, and nuclear energy manufacturer Holtec International were awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks under the 2013 law in exchange for investment pledges and promises to create or retain jobs.
Companies only receive the tax breaks if they meet these requirements, but Comptroller Philip Degnan found shortcomings in the state’s oversight in the audit released Wednesday.
The report did not identify any companies by name, but found broad problems with the Economic Development Authority (EDA), which administers the tax incentives. The agency lacked a process to analyze whether the New Jersey actually received economic benefits from awarding incentives, the audit found, and did not adequately verify the job creation claimed by companies.
“These failures resulted in inaccurate representations of awardee performance to the stakeholders and taxpayers,” the audit report stated.
The retooled incentive program was central to efforts by Christie and South Jersey Democrats, led by insurance executive George E. Norcross III, to revitalize Camden.
Liberals and conservatives alike criticized the incentives as unchecked corporate welfare, and the program came under scrutiny as tax breaks were awarded to companies with strong political connections.
For example, in 2017 the state awarded $245 million in credits to three firms, including Norcross’ insurance brokerage, to build an office tower in Camden.
Grow NJ, the main job creation program administered by EDA and used to incentivize development in Camden, is set to expire on July 1.
Murphy, a Democrat, pledged during his 2017 campaign to curb tax breaks for big corporations. Even so, Murphy supported the $7 billion tax incentive package New Jersey offered Amazon in a bid to attract the e-commerce giant’s second headquarters to Newark.
As of February 2018, EDA had approved 1,000 projects, with applicants projecting the creation of more than 160,000 jobs and $34 billion in capital investment, according to the audit. In exchange, the state offered $11 billion in tax credit incentives for those projects -- including 24 projects in Camden County. The earliest projects began in 1996, when the first incentive program launched.
“With many of these programs reaching maturity and with a significant amount of incentives yet to be distributed through these programs, it is time to examine the manner in which these programs are administered and to make improvements to our monitoring efforts,” Degnan said in a statement.
EDA also has programming problems that led to improperly awarding incentives and overpaying them, the audit found. For one incentive program -- different than GrowNJ -- the audit found that an unnamed company reported incorrect job data and received an overstated incentive. In total, the audit found that miscalculations led to $1.4 million in overpaid incentives; the state attorney general’s office has been contacted to help recover overpayments.
EDA officials disagreed with the conclusion that some of its practices are deficient. In a letter to the comptroller, the agency said it is already working to improve its monitoring practices and disputed several other findings in the audit.