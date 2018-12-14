A 24-year-old Upper Darby woman was shot and killed in an East Germantown bedroom early Friday as her newborn daughter slept in a crib just feet away, police said.
Police were called to the 6300 block of Woodstock Street for a report of a shooting about 4 a.m. and found Isis Williams on the floor in the second-floor front bedroom of a private home.
Police were looking for the infant’s 24-year-old father as a “person of interest” in the case.
Williams had been shot at least once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams’s 5-day-old daughter was unhurt but taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children as a precaution.