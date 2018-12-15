Williams, a Luzerne County native, went to law school in Pittsburgh and worked in the Washington, D.C., area afterward. She has said she received a job offer from the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers on Oct. 30, 2014, and traveled to Luzerne County that day to get some belongings from her parents. She said she drove to Pittsburgh Nov. 6, 2014, with some of her belongings and stayed with friends there until she moved into her West View apartment (except for one period of time when she was on a business trip and another trip to Maryland to get some more of her belongings).