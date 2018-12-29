A memorial event was held Friday at 47th and Brown Streets on the 18th anniversary of what has become known as the Lex Street Massacre. On Dec. 29, 2000, seven people were slain in the city's biggest mass killing on record. Here, Veronica Conyers, mother of victim Calvin "CJ" Helton, is hugged on Dec. 28, 2018. The balloons were to be released later in the evening. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer