Carlos Goytia has been homeless since he came to Pennsylvania from Puerto Rico in 2009. He moved among churches, rooming homes, and some shelters, struggling with addiction. Now 40 and one year sober, he said the rooming homes he once shared with addicts and drug dealers aren’t an option if he wants to stay clean. He’s working with Diaz at APM to find more permanent housing. A counselor there has encouraged him to go to the city’s shelters and stay put. Typically a person can’t get on a wait list for housing unless they have been in shelter for at least a week, Diaz said.