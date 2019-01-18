Judge John Waltman didn’t hesitate when a man arrived at his chambers in Bucks County in 2015 seeking his help to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars described as proceeds from the the sale of illegal drugs.
The judge already had involved himself in a slew of other corrupt dealings, including extorting a landowner in his small Bucks County township and, later, fixing cases and soliciting bribes. Before embarking on this new misdeed, Waltman had only one concern.
“I don’t care who the f— you are,” he told his new partner in crime. “All I care about is … ”
The man interrupted: “That you get paid?”
“Yeah,” the judge said. “That’s all.”
That conversation — captured on an FBI wire — and dozens of equally incriminating recordings hung over Waltman’s decision Friday to plead guilty to a stunning litany of federal crimes including multiple counts of extortion and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
His admissions effectively ended his public career in Lower Southampton, a working-class community of 19,000 that prosecutors said he lorded over like an old-school Mafia don.
It may seem surprising that Waltman, a 61-year-old district magistrate — a relatively minor role in the state judicial system — was able to exert the level of control over Lower Southampton’s government needed to carry out his many criminal schemes, which included repeated pledges to sway votes by the township council in exchange for kickbacks.
But excerpts of his conversations — secretly recorded by the FBI and outlined for the first time in court filings this week — show that he frequently boasted of that influence and wielded it with alacrity.
He attained his position on the bench in 2010, replacing his sister, who was drummed out of office after a corruption scandal of her own. In his six years on the bench, he oversaw minor criminal proceedings and preliminary hearings for defendants facing trial — including early stages of the case of Lee Kaplan, a Bucks County man convicted in 2017 of sexually abusing six sisters who has been “gifted” to him by an Amish couple.
But as a longtime constable and former chair of the Lower Southampton Republican Party, Waltman’s interest in local politics and connections in the township government ran deeper than just his small court.
“This is Lower South,” he bragged in a 2015 conversation with co-conspirators, described in court filings. “I know everything there is to know.”
A year later, while shaking down a business owner seeking contracts with the township, he dismissed Lower Southampton’s Board of Supervisors as just a “rubber stamp” on whatever decisions he made.
He recruited a network of other government employees to aid in his corrupt plans, including a deputy constable; the township’s solicitor; and its public safety director, Robert Hoopes.
In fact, court documents suggest that Waltman delighted in the council’s hiring in 2016 of Hoopes to the newly created position overseeing the local fire and police forces because both men believed the position would create new opportunities for further graft.
“It’s trickle-down economics,” Waltman later explained to his cohorts during a 2016 attempt to shake down another vendor seeking township business. “Everybody will be happy.”
Specifically, the indictments that prosecutors filed against Waltman, Hoopes, and four others in 2017 charged them with involvement in five criminal schemes from fixing a traffic ticket to extorting bribes from vendors seeking everything from the township’s towing contract to a lease on a billboard slated to go up in a Lower Southampton park.
Additionally, Waltman admitted Friday that he and Hoopes, starting in 2014, sought to bully a Florida investment firm to sell land it owned in Lower Southampton to a buyer with whom both men had a financial relationship.
Hoopes admitted during a hearing in September that he impersonated the township’s solicitor during a call with the investment firm’s owners and threatened to bury the company under zoning and regulatory obstacles unless they agreed to sell.
But it was the drug money laundering scheme starting in 2015 that ultimately brought Waltman and Hoopes down.
Little did Waltman know that the two New York businessmen who approached him claiming to have ripped off insurance companies and made hundreds of thousands selling stolen illegal drugs were actually undercover FBI agents, recording his every word.
He eagerly agreed to help them launder the money.
“I don’t care about insurance companies,” he said. “They’re whores. They make millions and millions and sometimes there has to be a little taking. So what?”
Over the next year, he and Hoopes washed $400,000 for the men — handed over in duffel bags stuffed with cash — through a consulting company set up by a co-conspirator, Lower Southampton deputy constable Bernard Rafferty.
But although prosecutors insist that Waltman took a cut of about 5 percent of the proceeds — or $20,000 — the judge insisted in court Friday that he never made a dime off his involvement.
That dispute, however, was the only point on which Waltman appeared to have any will left to fight. Once a towering figure, he sat slump-shouldered next to his lawyer, Louis Busico, answering questions from U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter and admitting to all the misdeeds that prosecutors laid at his feet.
“I want to plead guilty. I am guilty, your honor,” he said in court. He declined to comment after the proceedings.
Waltman will face a maximum of 20 years on each of the six counts to which he pleaded at a sentencing hearing scheduled for May. Hoopes, Rafferty, and three others also have pleaded guilty and face similar hearings in March.
“This was a very difficult day for John and his family,” Busico said. “But at the end of the day, he showed what his character was about. He came in here and took it on the chin like a man. He knows he has a debt to pay going forward.”