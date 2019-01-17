It will be an outdoor food distribution site to be located under I-95 at Front and Tasker Streets in South Philadelphia, according to Stef Arck-Baynes, director of communications for Philabundance. The market will be open to federal workers who show their identification between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Wednesday, beginning next week. The Philadelphia region has around 45,000 federal employees, but it’s not clear how many are furloughed or working for no pay.