As the government shutdown wears on, Philadelphia’s museums are offering federal employees some welcome distraction with free or discounted admission. Show a federal government ID at the following spots to access temporary shutdown deals.
So far, we’ve only heard of one food special — Nick’s Roast Beef Bar and Grille in Old City is offering employees 20 percent off lunch or dinner — but check back for updates.
The Art Museum is offering free admission to all federal employees, plus one guest each, during the shutdown. The Rodin Museum is closed for reinstallation until Feb. 1.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, closed Monday, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
The Franklin Institute is offering federal government employees affected by the shutdown free general admission this Saturday and Sunday. Up to three additional guests are permitted. There will be an additional fee for special exhibits.
9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 222 North 20th St., 215-448-1200, fi.edu
The Academy of Natural Sciences is offering pay-what-you-wish admission to federal employees and their families through Jan. 31 or the end of the shutdown. There’s a maximum of four visitors per group.
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 215-299-1000, ansp.org
During the rest of the shutdown, the Museum of the American Revolution is offering free general admission to federal employees and up to three guests. The museum currently has a special exhibit on Alexander Hamilton’s connections to Philadelphia.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 101 South 3rd St., 215-253-6731, amrevmuseum.org
Government employees and those with prepaid tickets to area federal attractions (like the Liberty Bell) get $5 off their admission through the end of the furlough. Just bring your federal ID, or show your attraction ticket to the admissions desk.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, 215-581-3181, pleasetouchmuseum.org
Federal employees can get $2 off admission to Eastern State by ordering their tickets online and using the promo code OPENINPHL. The code is valid through the duration of the shutdown.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 2027 Fairmount Ave., 215-236-3300, easternstate.org
Furloughed federal workers and up to five additional family members can receive free general admission when they show their federal ID. The offer will run until the shutdown ends.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 3260 South St., 215-898-4000, penn.museum
Walnut Street Theatre is setting aside a number of free tickets for every performance of Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors during the first two weeks of its run (Jan. 15 to 26). Each federal employee is eligible for two free tickets while supplies last. To see the lively, love affair-filled comedy set in 1930s Paris, you must show proper ID. Reservations are available starting on Friday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.
Various times from Jan. 15-26, 825 Walnut St., 215-574-3550, walnutstreettheatre.org