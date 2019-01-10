Walnut Street Theatre is setting aside a number of free tickets for every performance of Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors during the first two weeks of its run (Jan. 15 to 26). Each federal employee is eligible for two free tickets while supplies last. To see the lively, love affair-filled comedy set in 1930s Paris, you must show proper ID. Reservations are available starting on Friday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.