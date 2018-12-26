Four people are dead following an early-morning accident along the Garden State Parkway, according to New Jersey State Police.
Troopers responded to the incident involving a tanker truck and car traveling southbound near Exit 81 in Berkley Township shortly before 2:50 a.m. The four confirmed fatalities were in the car, while the driver of the tanker did not sustain any injuries, according to police.
A lane of traffic remained closed around 6 a.m. Wednesday following the crash.
Police have not yet released the victims' identities. An investigation is ongoing.