Four police offers, two of whom were off duty, are being treated for injuries after running into a burning home in Fern Rock Saturday morning to rescue a man.
Authorities received a call for a report of a house fire on the 1300 block of Godfrey Avenue at about 8:30 a.m., with a man trapped inside a bedroom. All four officers who responded were injured while extracting the man from the home and were transported to Einstein Medical Center by medics. All four officers are expected to be treated and released.
The man in the home, 55, was also taken to Einstein, where he was listed in critical condition.