An elderly woman is dead following a house fire in the city’s Chestnut Hill section Saturday night.
According to multiple reports from local television stations, the blaze broke out about 9:30 p.m. in a home on the 500 block of West Moreland Avenue. The fire was placed under control in about a half hour. Police have not identified the woman.
In addition, an early morning house fire Sunday in Philadelphia’s Old City section has displaced seven people, according to the American Red Cross, which responded to the scene.
Fire crews arrived shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday and battled the two-alarm blaze in a rowhouse on the 300 block of North Front Street. The fire was placed under control by about 6 a.m. No injuries were reported.