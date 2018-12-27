By comparison, the corps project to deepen the Port of New York and New Jersey to 50 feet cost $2.1 billion, more than five times as much as Philadelphia. That did not include an additional $1.7 billion to raise the level of the Bayonne Bridge, from 151 feet to 215 feet, to allow larger vessels access to the port. The consolidated New York area ports handled more than three million containers in 2016, six times the volume of PhilaPort.