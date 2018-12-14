Two women were charged in separate incidents with trying to sneak drugs into Delaware County’s prison, the district attorney said Thursday.
Colleen Marie Davies, 37, of Newark, Del., and Kimberley Packard, 29, of Brookhaven, were both arrested Tuesday after each was caught with illegal drugs during visits with inmates at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, said District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland.
Davies allegedly passed drugs to an inmate during a visit and was immediately confronted by prison officers, Copeland said.
Officers found drugs and related paraphernalia in Packard’s car, Copeland said. Packard was visiting an inmate who overdosed on heroin in the prison a week earlier. Packard allegedly provided the inmate with the heroin that caused the overdose.