“I’m OK with that. I used to not be OK with that, I thought I was taking money I didn’t really deserve," Hanak said. "I’m OK with it now, because if those students did go back to the regular public school, would they do any better? Probably not,” he said, because it’s “why they came to us in the first place.” His school’s website states that “once a student logs on, attendance is recorded for the day.”