To me, the most noteworthy thing that happened in 2018 was our newfound appreciation for the high school yearbook. Brett Kavanaugh was judged by what he wrote, what was written to him, the kind of hair gel he used in his photo, the beer stains on the album’s cover, and the fact that he kept a monthly calendar tucked inside the cover. If Rudyard Kipling were to rework “If” to describe his epic confirmation hearing, it might have gone something like this: