Chinese make up the third-largest group of immigrants in the U.S. — about 2.3 million, up from 384,000 in 1980. That ranks China behind only India and Mexico as sending countries, according to the Migration Policy Institute in Washington. Chinese represent 5 percent of the 44 million immigrants in America. They are significantly better educated and more likely to work in management positions, compared with other foreign-born populations and to people born in the U.S.