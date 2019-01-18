The crowd running for Philadelphia City Council this primary season may now grow exponentially larger.
Blondell Reynolds Brown, a Democrat who has held an at-large council seat for five terms, announced Friday that she will not seek a sixth term this year. That, coupled with the potential retirement of Councilman Bill Greenlee, another at-large Democrat, would create two vacant seats , a tantalizing opportunity in a primary election already teeming with eager and ambitious prospects.
Just seven weeks ago, Brown had said she was planning to seek reelection. Why she changed her mind wasn’t immediately clear, but Brown planned a Friday afternoon news conference to discuss her decision.
A former public school teacher and professional dancer, Brown serves as Council’s majority whip, the only woman currently in chamber’s leadership.
On Council, Brown pushed to require fast-food restaurants to add labels to their menus that disclose nutritional information about their offerings. She advocated for the merger of The Fairmount Parks Commission with the city’s Department of Recreation. And she led the fight to pass legislation that required city contractors to disclose demographic data, including gender and race, about their corporate leadership.
Across five terms, Brown has enjoyed political triumphs and suffered embarrassing stumbles.
She received the most votes in the 2011 primary for at-large Council seats and her popularity helped save then-at-large Councilman Jim Kenney’s career. Kenney, who had angered municipal unions that year, squeaked into the fifth and final Democratic at-large spot with help from joint campaign literature that paired his candidacy with hers.
Two years later, Brown admitted to the city’s Board of Ethics that she had authorized a payment of $3,300 from her political action committee to pay a personal loan, amid other bookkeeping problems that prompted nearly $50,000 in fines. Her campaign manager, who created a bogus expense report to cover that payment, was later sentenced to a year in federal prison for stealing more than $100,000 from her PAC.
That didn’t quell her popularity with voters. Brown finished second out of five in the 2015 at-large primary, a race in which two other incumbents were voted out of office.
This year’s primary could rival or overcome a 40-year record for a ballot crowded with Council candidates.