Cho’s version, unlike the Bourdain recipe that uses an anchovy broth, starts with deeply steeped beef broth. That takes on the fermented punch of well-aged kimchi and the fiery orange hue of gochukaru chili spice as this substantial meal of a soup incorporates pork, tofu, and onions alongside the processed pink slabs of Spam, smoky rounds of Cajun andouille sausage (in lieu of hot dogs), and a small sweet scoop of baked beans to round it out. The true dorm food munchie touch comes from Cho’s last-minute addition of Shin-brand instant ramyun noodles, as well as some of the spicy flavor packs that come inside each package. A whiff of that distinctively pungent chili-MSG note rides high and bright above this otherwise hearty, meat-rich stew. And Cho, who doesn’t shy from keeping it edgy, says that’s on purpose: “It’s supposed to be a ghetto soup, so I want them to taste that instant taste. Just a little bit — but not too much.”