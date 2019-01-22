1 Sheriff’s sales lists and public records are searched for properties with unpaid taxes and overdue mortgages. Deeds are scoured for properties that have been off the market for decades, a sign they might be abandoned with dead or absent owners.

2 A visit is paid to the property to chat up neighbors — is the owner dead? Does anybody stop by? Are there family members who show interest in the house?

3 A deed is forged. A blank deed can be purchased for a few dollars and a sale fabricated. A crooked notary is used to validate the document. Sometimes a notary’s signature and seal are simply forged.

4 The doctored deed is filed with the city deed room in City Hall. A modest transfer tax is paid and the property now belongs to the thief.

5 The property flipped. Sometimes it is transferred first to a confederate or fictional buyer to launder the title’s shady history. Ultimately it is sold to a legitimate buyer, often a developer, for cash.