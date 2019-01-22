They are all dead. Yet if city records are to be believed, they all walked into the office of a notary public and signed away their homes, which just happened to be in gentrifying neighborhoods with soaring property values.
Gail Harrison lived alone in the house where she grew up on Seybert Street in North Philadelphia. She had her quirks, but neighbors looked out for her. “She was a nice, friendly, Christian-hearted woman,” one said.
Harriet Dunn and Dorcas Moone lived quietly in a North 27th Street rowhouse in Brewerytown that they bought in 1950 after leaving the Army.
Alex Krasheninnikow survived a Nazi concentration camp. He later handed out the Communist Party paper on the streets of Philadelphia. His home on Agate Street in Port Richmond was overflowing with books.
Their properties all ended up in the hands of a stranger, a 43-year-old man named William Ernest Johnson III, who wrapped up some of the deals while still on parole from a long prison term for a string of violent crimes.
In all, an Inquirer investigation has linked Johnson to at least six suspicious home transfers over the last 2½ years. In case after case, he acquired vacant houses with longtime owners who were dead or so aged that their grown children would later say they never participated in the transactions.
Johnson insists that he is a victim too — that he was misled by a series of impostors posing as the dead owners and by other “sellers” who misrepresented the providence of the deeds they were offering. "I assumed the seller of the home was legitimate, straight up,” he said.
He has resold three of the properties, two for $50,000 each, city records show.
"Fact of the matter is, I’m in the business of providing people with shelter,” he said. “I’m just a person trying to earn an honest living, but at the same time trying to be of help to my community, my neighbors. It’s as simple as that.”
Besides, he said: “What’s the deal here? If these people are dead, what are we talking about?"
Johnson’s nonchalance aside, the transactions have upset neighbors, spawned lawsuits from the families of aggrieved “sellers,” and sparked inquiries, but no charges, from the FBI and the District Attorney’s Office.
They have also drawn attention to the notaries whose stamps appear on the bogus transfers, a crucial aspect of verifying sales.
One is Johnson’s former sister-in-law, Rovella Johnson, who said her name and stamp were forged on documents transferring Harrison’s home. “I’m feeling that somebody fudged some paperwork," she said.
Another is April Marie Scott-Street, the wife of Philadelphia State Sen. Sharif Street, the son of former Mayor John F. Street. She said thieves used a counterfeit notarial seal with her name to complete a series of fraudulent transfers.
The acquisitions exemplify an especially virulent problem in Philadelphia that has grown as neighborhood after neighborhood has undergone gentrification: the outright theft of homes.
It is the illicit trade of grifters, who, in the search of suitable scores, scour public rolls for properties behind in taxes or mortgage payments, or simply held for decades by a single owner. Sometimes neighborhood gossip is enough to turn up a house all but abandoned by its owner. Once the mark is settled on, a deed is forged, sometimes with the aid of a compliant notary, and ownership is transferred to the thief. The property is then flipped for a quick score.
Despite efforts to crack down on the practice, the city deeds office keeps approving bogus sales. While a person submitting a deed is asked to provide identification and submit to a photograph, little more is done to check on the veracity of transactions they are recording.
Gail Harrison was a faithful congregant at Miller Memorial Baptist Church, four blocks from her rowhouse.
“She was always very giving," recalled Dawn Duppins, a fellow parishioner. “She used to bring us little books and gifts and mugs.”
A smart woman of strong opinions, she nevertheless showed signs of mental illness. She talked loudly to herself. She was a hoarder. Her house was so jammed with possessions that the front door was blocked. Bemused neighbors would watch her come and go through a porch window.
Harrison shared the house at Seybert Street near Master with her parents until they died. She herself died there at age 59 of heat stress during on a brutally hot summer weekend in 2011.
The house sat vacant for years while Brewerytown began to change.
Long a rough section of North Philadelphia, the neighborhood was now attracting young, affluent buyers willing to cross the once impassable barrier of Girard Avenue. Property values jumped.
Then, out of the blue, a small crew of workers arrived and began clearing out Harrison’s belongings.
According to city records, a woman named Beth Knight had bought the house from Harrison, then four years dead. The deed, filed in 2016, bore Harrison’s notarized signature from the year before.
Two weeks after the “sale,” Knight transferred the house to her husband, William Ernest Johnson III.
Johnson had just left a halfway house after spending 16 years in prison. At age 20, he had been convicted of two crimes that left victims badly injured. In one, he led police on a chase that ended when his stolen car hit another vehicle, crushing the legs of two men in it. In the other, he and two confederates robbed a pair of jewelry stores. Those hurt included a shopper and a guard struck with hammers.
In a telephone interview, Knight, 44, said that Johnson had put together the purchase of Harrison’s home. “I’ve never exactly met Gail,” she said. "It wasn’t a traditional settlement, by far.”
Told that Harrison had been dead for years, Knight said she was astounded.
“My heart sinks. I’m speechless” she said. “I will be contacting William to find out what the hell — excuse me — I just need to talk to him to find out basically what he knows about this.”
She added, “I’m a by-the-book person. I’m a hardworking American, a law-abiding citizen.”
Knight finally begged off the call. “I feel sick right now," she said.
About 10 minutes later, her husband rang.
Yes, Johnson said, he had dealt directly with a woman who claimed to be Gail Harrison.
“That’s exactly who she says she was,” he said.
Asked about his pattern of acquiring houses from dead owners, Johnson said he had been “bamboozled” by a series of impostors.
So many times? “How many times in life have you made the same mistake?” he replied.
Johnson said he would happily relinquish properties — provided the rightful owners could prove their ownership “in the court of law.”
"If someone has a legitimate argument, I don’t want nothing that’s not mine,” he said.
As for his criminal record, Johnson said: “Can a guy be a convicted felon and turn his life around? Yes he can.”
The initial transfer of Harrison’s home was accomplished with a deed bearing the signature and seal of notary public Rovella Johnson, a former sister-in-law of William Johnson.
In an interview, Rovella Johnson, 50, denied notarizing the sale transferring Harrison’s house to Knight. That deed was a forgery, she said.
She did, however, notarize the deed transferring the property from Knight to William Johnson, she said.
"I never notarized anything for Ms. Harrison. I never knew who she was,” Rovella Johnson. "It was between Beth Knight and William Johnson. How Gail Harrison got involved, I’m really not sure. I think it’s horrible.”
She added: “I think it’s bad juju to be spiteful or disrespectful of the dead."
Johnson sold the property for $50,000 to a developer, who renovated and resold it for $250,000 last year to Melvin Powell III, whose father helped with the purchase. They had no idea about its tangled title.
“My biggest question right now is whether my son owns the house and whether he has to leave,” the father said. “It’s pretty scary.”
Johnson had a different concern. Soon after finishing his conversation with a reporter about the transaction, he called back.
“I wanted to know if I could offer you something,” he said. “What is it going to take for you not to mention my wife’s name?”
He hung up abruptly when he was told no deal could be made.
The taking of Gail Harrison’s house was the first of a string of suspicious acquisitions involving Johnson. To look into them is to find more dead sellers, doctored deeds, and a city bureaucracy blind to it all.
One theft required the forging of two signatures — those of longtime companions Harriett Dunn and Dorcas Moone. Dunn had been dead a quarter century and Moone a decade when someone signed their names to the deed selling their three-story house at 1323 N. 27th St., another Brewerytown address. Moone’s signature on the deed misspelled her name.
Michael and Damon Dunn, Dunn’s nephews, were stunned by the audacity of stealing an entire house. Michael, a worker at Philadelphia International Airport, recalled how the brothers as boys had stayed with their aunt on weekends and school vacations.
“It’s wrong,” he said of the thefts. “But somebody’s gonna get caught. Action need to be taken.”
"They have no heart, no sympathy whatsoever,“ said Damon, a police detective in Austin, Texas, referring to the thieves.
The deed stealing their aunt’s home was filed with city on June 23, 2017. It listed a woman named Samantha Wilcox as the “buyer.” Records show Wilcox later transferred the property to William E. Johnson III.
Wilcox was listed as the buyer in another suspicious transaction recorded the very same day the Dunn/Moone deed was filed. In fact, the two deeds bear the same time stamp, suggesting they were brought in together.
In the other sale, Wilcox was recorded as taking ownership of 848 N. 40th St. in West Philadelphia from Nora Jackson. Jackson’s grown children say the sale could not have happened: Jackson was 91 and living in North Carolina at the time she purportedly signed the documents.
“It is absolutely a bogus sale,” said Gregory Jackson, a son. “Because my mother didn’t show for that signature, for sure."