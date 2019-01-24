She made T-shirts with contrasting sleeves ― now one of National Picnic’s signature items — for herself. Her friends liked them and asked her to make them some. Eventually she found herself selling clothing at craft shows and open-air markets. Around 2011, she launched a website and settled on the name National Picnic because her pieces were made in America and, Cook said, “my clothing were the kind of pieces you could easily wear to a picnic.” In 2013, Cook committed to fashion full time and in 2016 she moved into a shared retail space in Old City with longtime special occasion designer Lele Tran. There, Cook said, she grew her following with city shoppers and tourists.