Jaye Haynes collected 17 points and five assists Thursday as the Germantown Academy girls' basketball team topped McKinnley (La.), 57-39, in the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans. Rachel Balzer added 14 points for the victors.
Before the game, the Patriots, who improved to 11-0 after Thursday’s win, received some national recognition as the team broke into MaxPrep.com’s top-25 high school girls basketball rankings at the No. 25 spot. The Patriots will play John Curtis (LA) in the semifinals on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
***
Dakota McCaughan scored 16 points as Bonner-Prendergast upended Cardinal O’Hara, 68-62. Arianna McGeary added 14 points for the Friars.
***
Denae Carter scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in St. Basil’s 55-25 win over Mount St. Joseph to stay unbeaten at 10-0. Casey Remolde led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points.
***
Mia and Natalie Kolb paced Jenkintown with 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Drakes knocked off Bristol, 49-32. Carly Mulvaney added 10 points for the victors.
***
Sydney Tornetta recorded 17 points and five rebounds in Methacton’s 63-24 victory over Norristown. Abby Penjuke and Allie Hazlett each had 11 points for the Warriors.
***
Lindsey Rivkind registered 13 points as Lower Merion defeated Overbrook, 46-35. Suha Stallings contributed 12 points for the Aces.
***
Ashley Kapp led Boyertown with 10 points in a 47-45 overtime triumph over Perkiomen Valley. Amber Marburger contributed nine points for the Bears.
***
Kierstyn Clahar poured in 24 points in Parkway Center City’s 49-28 decision over Franklin Learning Center.
***
Phoenixville routed Upper Perkiomen, 55-53, behind Ameerah Green’s 17 points.
Boys' Basketball
Mickeel Allen paced Norristown with 13 points in a 58-48 victory over Methacton. Xavier Edwards, Tyler Lyons, and Marcus Sanford added 10 points apiece for the Eagles.
***
Derrius Ward finished with 24 points as Sankofa Freedom defeated Mastery North, 53-41.
***
Nisine Poplar scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half to lead Math, Civics and Sciences over Lincoln, 93-79. Semaj Mills contributed 17 points for the Mighty Elephants.
***
Taalib Holloman led Abington Friends with 19 points in a 64-60 triumph over Friends' Central. Collin Brown chipped in 15 points for the Kangaroos.
***
Ross Carter delivered with 21 points in Simon Gratz’s 56-38 victory over Audenried. Yassir Stover added 15 points for the Bulldogs.
***
Tyler Gatewood led all scorers with 20 points as Bartram knocked off Martin Luther King, 60-47. Donte Dupriest chipped in 18 points for the Braves.
***
James Jones led a balanced Roxborough attack with 13 points in a 79-49 win over Masterman. The Indians registered 10 scorers in the game.
***
Sekayi Robinson scored a team-high 19 points as Freire Charter topped Franklin Learning Center, 69-59. Cori Cobbs and Johnta Benson added 12 points apiece for the Dragons.
***
Esaim Starchia’s 14 points and Amonte Dawson’s 12 points led Southern to a 58-28 victory over Ben Franklin.
***
Tyler Spann had 12 points as String Theory edged Mastbaum, 45-41. Kylil Turner recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a winning effort.
***
Andre Worley tallied 22 points and six assists in as Maritime Academy rolled past GAMP, 70-49. Tyler Morell added 20 points while Devon Stanley had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the victors.
***
Cameron Simms scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to lift Science Leadership over Esperanza, 36-34.
***
Noah Baker scored 16 points as Spring-Ford held off Owen. J. Roberts, 54-49. Zack Skrocki and Robert Bobeck added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Rams.
***
Nasir McCrea-Dixon recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as Motivation defeated Sayre, 72-64. Kahair Smith paced the victors with 19 points.
***
Amir Mims and Steve Pierce each scored 14 points as Boys' Latin cruised past Central, 65-30.
***
Aquil Stewart netted 22 points as Girard College beat New Foundations, 63-51. Brandon Smith followed with 12 points for the Cavaliers.