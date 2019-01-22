In December, Emily McAteer inched closer at becoming the Garnet Valley basketball program’s all-time leading scorer.
Now, the Loyola University of Maryland recruit stands atop of that list.
McAteer scored 10 points to become the all-time leading scorer for the boys’ and girls' basketball squads in Garnet Valley history as the Jaguars topped Upper Darby, 50-37, on Monday.
McAteer needed seven points to break Austin Laughlin’s record that he set in 2017. She currently sits at 1,481 career points. The Jaguars are 15-0 overall and 10-0 against Central League opponents.
***
Brenna Harrison scored 10 points in Ridley’s 68-41 victory against Interboro. Shannen Hinchey and Danielle Simister scored eight points apiece.
***
Dana Bandurick scored 15 points as Council Rock North edged Mount St. Joseph, 43-39. Camryn Polinsky added 11 points.
***
Villa Maria defeated Coatesville, 68-32, behind Paige Lauder’s 19 points. Maddy Ryan and Faith Iacone scored nine points apiece.
***
Germantown Academy lost to Miami County Day, 74-56. Elle Stauffer scored 19 points and Becca Booth tallied 13.
***
Mo’ne Davis scored 26 points in Springside Chestnut Hill’s 65-58 win over Freire Charter. Ava Chavez added 14 points and Layla Sawyer notched 11.
***
Erin Sweeney scored 24 points as Archbishop Carroll defeated North Penn, 46-29.
Isaiah Wong scored 12 points to surpass the career 1,000 point mark in Bonner-Prendergast’s 86-63 win against St. Joseph’s Prep. He now ranks seventh in scoring on the Friars' all-time list. Mike Perretta drained 10 three-pointers to record 30 points.
***
Lynn Greer and Hakim Hart scored 26 points apiece as Roman Catholic defeated Archbishop Wood, 86-65. Jalen Duren added 13 points and Seth Lundy tallied 12.
***
Derrius Ward’s 23 points led Sankofa Freedom past Frankford, 57-51. Scott Spann scored 18 points.
***
Justin Anderson scored 25 points to help Phelps beat the Perkiomen School, 65-55. Ronnie Ellis and Malik Slay each scored 12 points.
***
Keshaun Hammonds scored 21 points in Constitution’s 66-50 victory over McKinley Tech. Jabari Merritt added 16 points.
***
Johaan Vinson scored 14 points as Boys' Latin defeated New Foundations, 65-47. Steve Pierce notched 12 points and Malik Clark tallied 10.
***
Lakeem McAliley scored 22 points to lead Mastery North past Roosevelt, 80-56. Jamir Reed added 16 points, Steve Cromartie netted 14 and Samson Nyankui had 13.
***
School of the Future downed Springfield-Delco, 79-68, behind Raymond Brown’s 22 points. Ali Brown scored 18 points and Mustopha Abdullah tallied 17.
***
Khai Champion’s 21 points helped Shipley beat Audenried, 91-75. Khalil Farmer added 19 points and Chaz Owens notched 16.
***
Wyatt Hockenberry scored 16 points and Drew Lenkitis tallied 15 as Unionville defeated Bishop Shannahan, 67-54.
***
Allen Powell scored 22 points in La Salle’s 67-57 win against Neumann-Goretti. Konrad Kiszka added 18 points.
***
Aaron Lemon-Warren’s 17 points led Archbishop Ryan past Devon Prep, 61-35. Gediminas Mokseckas scored 13 points.
***
Father Jude egded Cardinal O’Hara, 70-68, thanks to Shane Dooley’s 22 points. Nasir Johnson tallied 22 points.