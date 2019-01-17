Bella Runyan finished with 27 points Wednesday as the Moorestown Friends girls' basketball team topped LEAP Academy Charter, 70-43. Runyan is 42 points away from 1,000. Veyoni Davis contributed 21 points for the Foxes.
***
Zamirah Montgomery led all scorers with 15 points in Highland’s 49-41 triumph over Hammonton. Alexa Bishop chipped in 13 points for the Tartans.
***
Morgan Robinson’s 16 points and Olivia Ettore’s 15 points lifted Kingsway over Deptford, 55-45. Lauren Hengy had 12 points for the Dragons.
***
Maddie McCracken poured in 26 points as Wildwood defeated Woodstown, 53-39. Imene Fathi added 13 points for the Warriors.
***
Bella Steidle recorded 21 points as Clearview cruised past Cumberland, 61-17.
Boys' Basketball
Kyree Myers made five three-pointers for 22 points as Glassboro knocked off Pitman, 55-44. Keon Sabb pitched in 14 points for the Bulldogs.
***
Justin McNichols netted 15 points in Clearview’s 49-28 win over Cumberland. Dom Thomas and Nick Dalfonso chipped in eight points apiece for the Pioneers.
***
Damon Jones scored 25 points as Camden County Tech routed Freedom Prep Charter, 88-35. Jamire Acrey added 22 points for the victors.