3. Camden (21-6): The Panthers have the pieces to be the top team in South Jersey but might need some time to adjust to changes in the program. New coach Vic Carstarphen will lean on returning starters such as 6-1 senior guard Ethan Tarte and 6-9 junior swingman Lance Ware. Three transfers from the Philadelphia Catholic League are expected to make a major impact, including 6-7 sophomore TaQuan Woodley from Neumann-Goretti, 6-7 sophomore Jerome Brewer from West Catholic and 5-10 junior Nasir Lett (Roman Catholic). El Khana Hidalgo, a 5-11 senior, and Duce Chestnut, a 5-10 sophomore, are other players to watch.