Ciani Redd-Howard scored 15 points to guide the Atlantic City girls' basketball team past Millville, 66-36, on Monday. Qeiajae Canty added 13 points and Savannah Robertson tallied 12.
Mia Taylor’s 11 points lifted Gateway past Florence, 33-24. Maddy Reed added eight points.
Katie Morrison recorded 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 assist as Deptford beat Pitman, 31-23. Tamarah Lowber notched 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 assist.
Morgan Robinson scored 19 points to help Kingsway down Gloucester, 68-36 . Rebecca Blaszczyk recorded 12 points and Olivia Wycoff scored 11.
Isha Kargbo tallied 11 points and Bobbi O’Neill scored 10 to lead Collingswood past Triton, 42-17.
Northern Burlington lost to Allentown, 53-42. Brianna Sorrento scored 18 points for the Greyhounds.
Latanya Berry scored 20 points as Sterling beat Audubon, 56-28.
Jilonne Daley and Danielle Jeffreys scored 18 points apiece in Williamstown’s 60-29 victory over Woodstown.
Ryan Shepherd scored 15 points to lift Haddon Heights past Seneca, 45-42. Gab Iacono tallied 10 points.
Glassboro topped Overbrook, 56-43, behind Deji Cook’s 20 points. Genesis Vaughn added 13 points and Trinee Gadson scored 10.
Desean Wright and Davon Thornton scored eight points apiece in Overbrook’s 66-28 victory over Freedom Prep Charter.
Justin McNichols scored 18 points as Clearview defeated Gloucester, 52-33. Nick Dalfonso added 12 points.
Gage Ausland scored 22 points to lead Salem past Triton, 80-51. Kevin Burns tallied 13 points and Jamael Bundy notched 12.
Woodstown topped Hammonton, 57-48, behind Jake Pratt and Zach Wygand, who each scored 16 points.
Max McGrath’s 16 points helped Wildwood edge Cumberland, 48-47. Will Long added 15 points.
Patrick Campbell scored 18 points in Haddon Heights' 83-52 win over Palmyra. Abasi Hamilton tallied 16 points.
Ryan Roney scored 14 points as Gloucester Catholic beat Delsea, 58-43. Conor Regan and Adonis Perez added 12 points apiece.
Ian Brown’s 18 points led St. Joseph past Atlantic Christian, 63-39. Marcellus Ross notched 13 points and Jorelan Stafford scored 10.