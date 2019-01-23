Bella Runyan scored 23 points to eclipse the career 1,000 point mark as the Moorestown Friends girls' basketball team beat Friends Select, 57-21, on Tuesday. Veyoni Davis added nine points.
Anna Accardo scored 13 points and Gabriella Payne added 12 to lead Eastern past Cherry Hill East, 51-42. Kelli McGroarty tallied 11 points and Giana Rullo netted 10.
Maddie McCracken scored 20 points in Wildwood’s 67-24 victory over Cape May Tech. Leah Benichou added 13 points.
Haddon Township topped Haddon Heights, 37-32, behind Madison Bradley’s 20 points.
Melisa Hawkins scored 12 points as Palmyra defeated Riverside, 42-31.
Jaylyn James' 21 points guided Burlington Township past Willingboro, 58-23. Kalyn Byrd added 14 points.
Quince Bantle and Aysiah Maldonado scored 20 points apiece in Audubon’s 61-41 win against Woodbury.
Tamarah Lowber scored 24 points to help Deptford beat Triton, 68-55. Leah Giles tallied 13 points.
Shannon Mulroy drained two three-pointers to score 21 points as Lenape defeated Sterling, 55-30. Nevaeh Sutton notched 13 points and Kiana Gosnell added 10.
Williamstown edged Holy Spirit, 55-51, thanks to Abigail Sampona’s 16 points. Danielle Jeffreys scored 11 points, and Cailey Appenzeller and Madison Miskar tallied 10 points apiece.
Zamirah Montgomery’s 22 points led Highland past Cherry Hill West, 49-19.
Bobbi O’Neill scored 16 points in Collingswood’s 51-30 victory over Overbrook. Samantha Gurcsik and Alexa Sherr each scored eight points.
Alexa Therien’s 19 points helped Cherokee down Washington Township, 43-35. Ava Therien scored 10 points.
Maddie Ogden scored 10 points as Cinnaminson beat Delran, 41-24.
Woodstown topped Penns Grove, 47-36, behind Riley Fulmer’s 20 points. Katie Dailyda recorded 11 points and Emma DiPatri added 10.
Amiaya Morgan scored 22 points to lead Timber Creek past Seneca, 56-39. Nijae Wooden tallied 12 points and Shauna Seiner notched 11.
Chloe Bennett scored 18 points in Gloucester’s 37-25 win against Schalick.
Lauren Punk recorded 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals as Bishop Eustace downed Woodrow Wilson, 51-35. Kaitlyn Deiter notched 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.
Chris Evans scored 26 points as Doane Academy beat Girard College, 81-56. Shawn Congelton added 17 points and Nicklaude Saint-Juste notched 15.
Jayshawn Roberts scored 24 points to lead Glassboro past Pennsville, 85-51. Kyree Myers tallied 22 points and Keon Sabb added 18.
Tommy Carter and Rahjan Thomas each scored 14 points to help Woodbury edge Audubon, 50-48. Isaiah Bailey netted 10 points.
Joe Woods scored 15 points in Northern Burlington’s 59-41 victory over Medford Tech. Lorenzo Repack added 12 points and Bryce Barron had 11.
West Deptford topped Gateway, 67-49, behind Brandon Ratcliffe’s 27 points. MJ Iraldi scored 16 points.
Javon Gordon scored 27 points as Delsea defeated Cumberland, 73-33. Trey Simmons added 16 points and Jerry Surrency tallied 11.
Jordan Martin scored 31 points to lead Bordentown past Burlington City, 85-84, in overtime. Gavin Shiver notched 19 points and Roshon Vankline had 15.
Damian Smith’s 23 points helped Cherokee beat Washington Township, 58-43. Gavin Gibson scored 13 points.
Nick Cartwright-Atkins scored 18 points in Moorestown’s 59-55 win against Rancocas Valley. Vinnie Caprarola and Akhil Giri tallied nine points apiece.
Ethan Mays scored 13 points as Hammonton defeated Gloucester Tech, 58-52. Ryan Barts added 12 points and Mike Hamilton notched 10.