Camden (7-1) is coached by former Temple standout Vic Carstarphen, who is in his first season. The Panthers are led by 6-foot-1 senior guard Ethan Tarte (15.5 points) as well as 6-8 junior Lance Ware (11.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) and 6-6 sophomore Jerome Brewer (13.9 points), a transfer from West Catholic.