His mother, Hannah Oliver-Willets, posted on Facebook after she arrived with Zac on Tuesday: “After all the amazing support and hard work you did for Zaccy, he has finally made it to Philadelphia to have his T-cells put back in. Over the next few weeks, Zac will be having high dose chemo, a bone marrow biopsy, and a lumbar puncture, all in preparation for his genetically modified T-cells to be infused. Fingers crossed everyone.”