A: Rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, is a rare condition in which damaged muscle tissue fibers break down and release protein into your bloodstream. Rhabdo can cause pain, fatigue and, if untreated, lead to kidney failure. Yet, this condition is often overlooked or dismissed in its early stages as it is commonly mistaken for general muscle soreness. To recognize or prevent complications from rhabdo, it is important to know your risk factors.