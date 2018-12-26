A little less than a year ago, President Donald Trump put his inimitable stamp on the presidential physical. White House physician Ronny L. Jackson pronounced the president in “excellent” health, despite some troubling cholesterol findings and a weight that put him just shy of the official boundary for obesity. He got a perfect score on a cognitive test meant to screen for dementia (not psychiatric problems). Trump was so pleased with Jackson that he soon nominated the doctor to be secretary of veterans affairs. Allegations of misconduct then surfaced. Jackson now is neither VA secretary nor the president’s doctor.