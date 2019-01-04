Life expectancy has been trending downward in Philadelphia since 2015, health officials said Thursday in Philadelphia’s latest “Health of the City” report. In 2017, overdoses outstripped all other causes of death except for heart disease and cancer — both of which generally affect a much older population than those who die of overdoses. In fact, the rate of premature death — before age 75 — has been increasing since 2015 because of the opioid crisis and homicide rates among young adults.