Life Expectancy in the Philadelphia Area

A distance of only a few miles can produce profound differences in how long you are likely to live, according to a new Associated Press analysis of data from the National Center for Health Statistics. For example, the average life expectancy at birth in a census tract in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood is the region's lowest, at 64 years. That figure rises to 92 years in a tract in Lower Merion, a 17-minute drive away.

Life expectancy is also below the national average in a broad swath of municipalities bordering the Delaware River in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Click and zoom in on the map for more information on average life expectancy and contributing demographic factors.

SOURCE: Associated Press

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Graphic