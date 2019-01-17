A 74-year-old woman traveled more than four hours with her family to Panama City, Panama, for the chance to have a knee replacement. She had been living with her son for several years because she could no longer take care of herself, her right knee was so painful. Before surgery, she told us in Spanish that she prayed to God that she would be chosen for the surgery, she so wanted her independence back. She was full of smiles and good cheer after the surgery, happily posing for a photo. She even asked us to return in the spring to do her other knee.