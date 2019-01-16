The guidelines make no mention of colon cancer, perhaps because there is no consensus. A study in the Netherlands published in 2016 found — “reassuringly,” the researchers wrote — that women who undergo IVF do not appear to have an increased risk of colon cancer compared with the general population. However, IVF patients were nearly twice as likely to develop colon cancer as women who received non-IVF fertility treatments, such as tubal surgery or intrauterine insemination, prompting the researchers to suggest “further research is warranted.”