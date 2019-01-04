Three weeks after my story on Crystal ran in the paper, she got a call from a staffer to Barack Obama, who was just about to declare his candidacy for president, and who had come to town to campaign for local Democrats. Crystal had never heard of him, but was interested in anyone who was interested in her kids. She talked with the future president briefly about her story. She told him she was trying to raise money to buy a handicapped-accessible house for her kids. Obama, she said, told her if she collected just $2 from everyone she met, she’d soon have enough. “Two dollars can change a life,” he told her.