Encouraging your teen to responsibly use social media now will help them in the future. Stopping use entirely may not be realistic as this is where friends and colleagues connect to attend events, where businesses market products, and where users can stay informed about many positive aspects of health and wellness. Adults and teens alike can learn to protect themselves, however, to get the most benefit out of social media, while limiting the negative aspects. While resolutions may not often work, ensuring you take care of yourself digitally and otherwise is hopefully an ongoing journey.