The type of cartilage on the ends of bones enables them to move with low friction, but when the smooth, whitish tissue wears away, the result is arthritis. For years, biomedical engineers have been exploring ways to regenerate that lost cartilage, with limited success, so device makers began to pursue synthetic alternatives. The one Bostick-Winn was considering, called Cartiva, is the first of its kind, approved in the United States in 2016 and used in Europe for years before that. So far, the material has held up well in the big toes of thousands of patients, and now is being tested in the thumb and knee. Other synthetic implants are on the horizon, including one in development by Kevin Mansmann, of Premier Orthopaedics in Paoli.