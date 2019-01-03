In the early 2000s, Savona held a Duckhorn wine dinner for 130 guests. Just after the first course, there was a severe thunderstorm and the restaurant lost power. Although the gas still worked, there was no kitchen exhaust system, which made cooking dangerous. The kitchen staff decided to break the window on a door in the kitchen and insert a box fan. They then ran an extension cord to one of the line cook’s cars, connecting it to an AC adapter. That makeshift hookup did the trick and got the kitchen through the multicourse meal. Meanwhile, staffers filled the restaurant and kitchen with candles, creating a beautiful atmosphere that the guests loved.