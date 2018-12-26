You say potato, I say zucca. I’m referring to the flash-fried zucchini chips served at this mod, smart-looking Italian restaurant from James Beard nominee Sam Fox of Arizona in the newer section of the King of Prussia Mall that once was the corridor between Neiman Marcus and Macy’s. (Follow signs for “orange” parking.) At $8, the zucca chips are a star starter on the lunch and dinner menus. But at happy hour, when a heaping bowl is four bucks, they’re a must. I’d also recommend the prosciutto bruschetta ($11 regularly, $5 at happy hour), which brings a generous pile of prosciutto atop creamy crescenza cheese, grilled asparagus, and more than a little truffle flavor. Wine selection (only a red, a white, and a sangria) is limited, but is just $5 a glass (or $16 for a bottle or pitcher), while beers are $4. The 3 p.m. happy hour start, by the way, makes it perfect for a snack when your other options are mainly fast food.