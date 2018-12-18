There is a fast-growing contingent of local whiskeys to consider — many of them with promise. But on a table of international competitors, many of the local contenders still taste green around their deceptively dark-brown edges and could use more years in the barrel. One exception is rye, a historic specialty for Pennsylvania, which also happens to be one of the fastest-expanding categories across the liquor market. Several made this list. And if you’re a worldwide sipper like me, there’s a always place for Kentucky, Scotland, Ireland, and Japan in that liquor cabinet, too.