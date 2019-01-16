Of course I have to order it — and then I get the joke. This White Russian ($12) is, in fact, very 2018. Though it’s sweet, with hints of espresso and chocolate, it is clear, not milky-looking. Its creaminess is derived from clarified milk punch, a trendy ingredient that imparts a cream-soda richness without the heaviness of actual cream. It’s cooled by a large, clear ice cube (part of a “full ice program” that includes special-ordered clear ice that’s sliced with a bandsaw or hand-chiseled) and served in a faceted rocks glass that was unearthed on one of many thrifting trips by bar staff just to accommodate this menu.