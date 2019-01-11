The Flyers ended an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 win Thursday over Dallas at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are five observations:
The Flyers were outshot, 38-22, their second-most lopsided margin of the season.
But it was misleading. Fact is, the Flyers had more quality chances than the Stars, including a two-on-one, a three-on-one, and a two-on-none in the third period. Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin stopped each of them.
Most of Dallas’ shots were from the perimeter.
“We need to get more bodies to the net … and take his eyes away,” said Stars center Tyler Pitlick, referring to Flyers goalie Carter Hart.
Hart snapped two skids – the team’s eight-game losing streak (0-6-2) and his personal five-game losing streak (0-4-1).
It should be noted he played well in four of his five losses.
“He’s been unbelievable,” right winger Travis Konecny said. “We feel bad for him. He stood on his head a bunch of games for us … and has given us a good opportunity.”
In eight starts, Hart is 3-4-1 with a 2.46 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.
Even when Brian Elliott or Michal Neuvirth return from injuries, Hart should be the No. 1 goalie and gain experience that will help him – and the Flyers – down the road.
Center Nolan Patrick went goal-less in his 23rd straight game, but he was much more active than in recent contests. He made a terrific move and was denied of a goal by Khudobin in the first period, and was in the middle of a couple of scoring chances later in the game.
Patrick, 20, took a step in the right direction.
James van Riemsdyk, who had been demoted to the fourth line in the previous game, returned to the top unit and had a goal and an assist.
Interim coach Scott Gordon has had several conversations with van Riemsdyk in the last few days, trying to get the left winger untracked.
“That’s professional sports right there. There should be a dialogue between your coaches and players; that’s the only way you get growth,” said van Riemsdyk, who played in Toronto when Gordon was an assistant there.
“I’m in a new situation, a new team," Van Riemsdyk said, "and I want to try to get my bearings right, and there’s always something you can clarify so things become second nature.”
Added van Riemsdyk: “I had a good relationship with Gordo since I played for him in Toronto and some USA hockey stuff, so I appreciate him taking some time to talk me through some things that he wanted to see and some different things we’re trying to do.”
Gordon briefly changed two of his defensive pairings, but primarily went with Shayne Gostisbehere (plus-two) and Radko Gudas (six hits, assists, four shots); Robert Hagg (three hits) and Christian Folin (seven blocked shots); and Ivan Provorov (27:38 time on ice, three blocked shots) and Travis Sanheim (23:07, two takeaways).
Unlike in recent games, the defensemen did not allow many chances in close. They will try to build off the performance when the Flyers play a Saturday matinee in New Jersey.