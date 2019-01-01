RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Flyers were thoroughly dominated in the second period of their latest loss, a 3-1 defeat Monday in Carolina. Here are five observations:
On paper, this is a game the Flyers should have won. They have much more talent than the Hurricanes, who were missing one of their top players, Jordan Staal (concussion).
But Carolina was the hungrier team, continually beating the Flyers to loose pucks. The Flyers were also sloppy, committing a season-high 29 turnovers. Oh, and they managed a grand total of 12 shots over the last two periods.
Unacceptable.
When you are buried in the standings, as the Flyers are, you must beat teams such as Carolina, which had lost four of its previous five and had scored a total of two goals in those defeats, if you want any chance of getting into the playoffs.
Rookie goalie Carter Hart, who made his fifth start, had the first clunker of his young career. He allowed three goals on 10 shots and was removed early in the second period with the Flyers facing a 3-0 deficit. (Michal Neuvirth replaced Hart and played brilliantly, stopping all 23 shots he faced, and was the Flyers' best player. Neuvirth figures to start Tuesday night’s game in Nashville.)
What I liked about Hart was how he took the blame for the loss and said he would learn from it, and get better because of it. The kid is only 20 but is mature beyond his years.
Interim coach Scott Gordon could pull the Flyers' power-play participants out of a hat and they would be more effective than what we have been watching. Seriously.
They were 0-for-2 Monday and they overpassed (again) and didn’t shoot enough (again). The Flyers are making it more complicated than it looks. Their power play is clicking at a putrid 12.6 percent this season, last in the NHL.
When a power play has players such as Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jake Voracek, and Sean Couturier on it, it should be among the league’s best —not dead last.
Power-play coach Kris “Chuck” Knoblauch needs to shake up the personnel and change the scheme. Quickly.
Giroux had his worst game on the road trip.
Yes, he was dominating in the faceoff circle over the last two periods, but he finished minus-2, had a team-high four giveaways, and committed a late penalty that basically ended the Flyers' chances.
It will be interesting to see how he rebounds Tuesday against the gifted Predators.
General manager Chuck Fletcher has been on the job a little less than a month since replacing Ron Hextall, but he can’t like what he sees.
The Flyers have fallen into last place in the Metropolitan Division and are 11 points out of a playoff spot. They were five points out of a playoff spot when Fletcher was hired.
It has become clear that this team isn’t as good on the ice as it looks on paper. Changes are needed. The chemistry just doesn’t work with this group.
Unless this team makes a quick turnaround, as it did last year, here are three words for Fletcher as the Feb. 25 trade deadline gets closer: Sell, sell, sell.