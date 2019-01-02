Gordon recalled removing Hart with his team trailing Providence, 3-0, on Nov. 16. “He just didn’t seem like himself in that game," said Gordon, whose team, with Anthony Stolarz in the nets, rallied for a 5-4 win. ”I told him, ‘You’re playing the next night.’ And he bounced back and had one of his better games. It wasn’t that he had a ton of scoring chances against him, but he had some tough situations with traffic and I thought he responded really well."